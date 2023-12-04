Software testers turn to AI to improve productivity

A new global study of over 1,600 software testers reveals that 78 percent have already adopted some form of AI to improve productivity.

The report from LambdaTest also shows companies are working to respond to the need for greater software reliability with 72 percent of organizations involving testers in 'sprint' planning sessions, signaling a substantial shift towards software quality being considered earlier in the software development lifecycle.

Uses of AI include automating the creation of test data (51 percent), writing code for automated tests (45 percent), test result analysis and reporting (36 percent), and formulating test cases (46 percent). Additionally, 89 percent of organizations are automating the deployment and running of tests through CI/CD (Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery) tools.

However, the research has also highlights that gaps continue to exist in software testing. Teams are spending 10 percent of their time on setting up and maintaining test environments and a further eight percent of time is spent fixing faulty tests. 74 percent of teams lack a structured prioritization system, potentially overlooking factors like risk levels and customer feedback when running automated tests. Finally, many teams lack data-driven insights in order to measure software reliability -- 29 percent lack test intelligence infrastructure to provide insights into how automated tests are running and 12 percent lack reporting systems.

Asad Khan, CEO and co-founder of LambdaTest, says, "At LambdaTest, we understand that while the adoption of AI is a significant step forward, the journey doesn't end here. For example; our study highlights the need to address bottlenecks affecting productivity like brittle tests alongside the set-up and maintenance of test environments. This presents us with an opportunity as well as a challenge -- to develop and implement tools that will efficiently address these bottlenecks to keep driving software quality forward."

The full report is available from the LambdaTest site.

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock