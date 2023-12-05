36 percent of IT workers worry that AI will take their jobs

No Comments

A new study finds that 36 percent of IT workers are very concerned that generative AI tools will take their jobs in the next five years, this is 17 points higher than for other office workers.

However, the report from Ivanti finds office workers are six times more likely to say that generative AI benefits employers than employees.

Perhaps unsurprisingly enterprise leaders are significantly more optimistic about the promise of AI, reporting that the top benefits of AI in the organization are automating mundane tasks (62 percent) and higher employee productivity (60 percent).

"Although companies are racing to adopt new use cases for AI, their employees are divided about what it means for their careers," says Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, chief product officer at Ivanti. "Companies can't afford to shy away from this subject and preaching all the benefits of AI isn't enough. Executives need to be clear in their communication about AI strategy and how it impacts the future of the employee experience, productivity and career progression. Without employee support and oversight of generative AI, companies will be slow to leverage the gains, and may have unintended consequences without the needed human oversight."

The reasons why tech professionals aren't as enthusiastic include high levels of stress, a fear that AI will poach their jobs and concerns that generative AI will increase the bottom line at their expense.

Mukkamala adds, "All organizations need to ensure the security, safety and privacy of the data that is collected and fed into AI systems. It must be taken seriously, and it is non-negotiable to protect the data against misuse, threat actors or malicious intent. As guardrails are constructed for AI models, we cannot neglect constructing the guardrails that avoid AI bias, data bias, model/algorithmic bias -- and importantly human bias. As we've seen in the research, most users and employees are skeptical of AI, so it is important that we establish trust globally with proactive security and AI system resilience."

The full report is available from the Ivanti site.

Image credit: khosrork/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

36 percent of IT workers worry that AI will take their jobs

Microsoft releases KB5032288 update for Windows to fix Copilot issues and more

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.76.0 brings UI improvements, new features, new add-ons and more

Grand Theft Auto VI will arrive in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Lenovo Chromebox Micro is a cute and affordable ChromeOS computer

Zorin OS 17 Beta revolutionizes the Linux desktop experience with exciting new features and enhancements

How to protect your organization against SEO poisoning and malvertising

Most Commented Stories

'Go f*@k yourself!': Elon Musk hits X-boycotting advertisers with profanity-laden attack

26 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

11 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

8 Comments

Microsoft will give Europeans the option to remove Edge and Bing from Windows

7 Comments

Microsoft is killing off three Windows services because of security concerns

6 Comments

We tried Brave's AI chatbot Leo: It talks a lot about privacy, but is it truly private?

5 Comments

Experimental new Windows 11 feature aims to significantly boost PC battery life

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.