Microsoft releases KB5032288 update for Windows to fix Copilot issues and more

This is the time of the month when Microsoft releases preview versions of Patch Tuesday updates, and the company has unleashed the KB5032288 update for Windows 11 in keeping with this.

While the KB5032288 update addresses a number of issues in Windows 11, it is primarily concerned with fixing problems in the recently added Copilot. With Copilot being described as being "in preview" and the update being a preview version, we're in the interesting position of seeing the release of a preview version of an update for preview software. Let's dive in.

Among the Copilot related fixes and changes introduced by the KB5032288 update are improvements to speed, and the ability to use the AI-powered digital assistant across multiple displays. Copilot now also works with Alt-Tab for easier navigation.

The other fixes included in the update are important, but as this is a preview update, there are now security-related fixes.

Microsoft shares the following full list of highlights:

New! You can use Copilot in Windows (in preview) across multiple displays. Press the Copilot in Windows taskbar button on the taskbar of the display where you want Copilot in Windows to appear. To show Copilot in Windows on the last display that it was on, press Win+C. If you use a keyboard, press Win+T to put the keyboard focus on the taskbar. Then go to the Copilot in Windows button to open it on any display. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow.

This update starts the roll out of account-related notifications for Microsoft accounts in . A Microsoft account connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account backs up all your data and helps you to manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature displays notifications across the Start menu and Settings. You can manage Settings notifications in . This update improves how fast Copilot in Windows (in preview) opens from the taskbar.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Copilot in Windows (in preview) icon on the taskbar. It does not show as active when Copilot in Windows is open.

This update addresses an issue that causes IE mode to stop responding. This occurs if you press the left arrow key when an empty text box has the focus and caret (cursor) browsing is on.

This update addresses an issue that causes IE mode to stop responding. This occurs when you have multiple IE mode tabs open.

This update affects Dynamic Lighting. It reduces the amount of power it uses on your device.

This update addresses an issue that might affect the cursor when you write in Japanese. The cursor might move to an unexpected place.

This update addresses an issue that affects the cursor. Its movement lags in some screen capture scenarios.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Widgets notification badge. It is in the wrong position on the taskbar.

This update addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. When you press Shift + F10, the shortcut (context) menu does not open.

This update addresses an issue that affects File Explorer windows. When you do not expect them, they appear in the foreground.

This update addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. The options in the left pane show the wrong state.

This update addresses an issue that affects apps that you download from Microsoft Store. They stop responding and will not update.

This update affects the shortcut (context) menu. Its performance is now better when you open it on the desktop and in File Explorer.

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It fails to open on the Setup screen when you install Windows.

You can download the KB5032288 update by checking for optional updates in Windows Update, or by using the Microsoft Update Catalog.