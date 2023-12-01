KB5032278 update brings Copilot to Windows 10 and improves 'news and interests'

Microsoft has released the KB5032278 update for Windows 10 22H2, bringing a number of changes and improvements including the arrival of Copilot.

This is an optional update because it is a preview of next month's patch, and because it is a preview it is a non-security update. In addition to bringing Copilot to anyone outside of the EU, the KB5032278 update also includes numerous other changes, additions and fixes.

Copilot may be the headline-grabber, but Microsoft has also boosted the size of "news and interests" to make it more usable. It is worth noting that this is the last preview update of 2023, as the company explains:

Because of minimal operations during the Western holidays and the upcoming new year, there won’t be a non-security preview release for the month of December 2023. There will be a monthly security release for December 2023. Normal monthly servicing for both security and non-security preview releases will resume in January 2024.

Microsoft draws attention to the following highlights in this update:

New! This update adds the Copilot in Windows (in preview) button to the right side of the taskbar. This only applies to devices that run Home or Pro editions (non-managed business devices). When you select it, Copilot in Windows appears at the right on your screen. It will not overlap with desktop content or block open app windows. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow. To learn more, see How to get Copilot in Windows (in preview) on Windows 10 and Welcome to Copilot in Windows.

If you use Home or Pro consumer devices or non-managed business devices, you can get some of the newest experiences as soon as they are ready. To do so, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update . Set the Get the latest updates as soon as they are available toggle to on. Note that this toggle is not turned on for devices that your IT department manages unless IT configures a new policy.

This update addresses an issue that causes IE mode to stop responding. This occurs when you have multiple IE mode tabs open.

If you use Home or Pro consumer devices or non-managed business devices, you can get some of the newest experiences as soon as they are ready. To do so, go to . Set the to on. Note that this toggle is not turned on for devices that your IT department manages unless IT configures a new policy. This update addresses an issue that causes IE mode to stop responding. This occurs when you have multiple IE mode tabs open.

This update addresses an issue that affects the cursor. Its movement lags in some screen capture scenarios.

This update addresses an issue that affects the touch keyboard. It might not appear during the out-of-box experience (OOBE).

The lengthier version of the changelog for the KB5032278 update is as follows:

New! This update adds new functionality that affects app defaults. To learn more, see A principled approach to app pinning and app defaults in Windows.

This update adds new functionality that affects app defaults. To learn more, see A principled approach to app pinning and app defaults in Windows. New! This update adds Windows Update opt-in notifications to the screen when you sign in.

This update adds Windows Update opt-in notifications to the screen when you sign in. This update affects the Netherlands time zone. It adds the recent man-made landmass outside of Rotterdam to the shape files.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Trusted Sites Zone logon policy. You cannot manage it using mobile device management (MDM).

This update addresses an issue that causes IE mode to stop responding. This occurs if you press the left arrow key when an empty text box has the focus and caret (cursor) browsing is on.

This update addresses an issue that affects IE mode. A webpage stops working as expected when there is an open modal dialog.

This update addresses app cursor issues. These issues occur when apps use the WebView2Standalone XAML control.

This update addresses an issue that affects fontdrvhost.exe . It stops responding when you use Compact Font Format version 2 (CFF2) fonts.

. It stops responding when you use Compact Font Format version 2 (CFF2) fonts. This update addresses an issue that affects non-admin processes. Game performance goes down, and the video stutters.

This update addresses an issue that affects protected content. It stops cross-process windows from being created. Because of this update, you can keep using out-of-process hosting for things like WebView2 under protected, top-level windows.

This update affects Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE). It enables Conditional Access (CA) scenarios.

This update addresses a localization issue for Great Britain English (EN-GB) locales. The error message for invalid characters in a new Windows Hello PIN is wrong.

This update addresses a leak in volatile notifications. This might stop you from signing in to your machine.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows LAPS. Its PasswordExpirationProtectionEnabled policy fails to turn on the setting.

This is a preview of the update that will be released more widely next month, and it is available to anyone manually seeking out optional updates. It can also be downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: realinemedia / depositphotos