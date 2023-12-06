Cisco launches AI security assistant for enterprises

As cyberattacks continue to evolve so defenses need to change to keep up. In many cases that means adopting AI.

Enterprise networking and security company Cisco is the latest to embrace this with launch of Cisco AI Assistant for Security.

The application is trained on one of the largest security-focused data sets in the world, which analyzes more than 550 billion security events each day across web, email, endpoints, networks, and applications. It can understand event triage, impact and scope, root cause analysis, and policy design. With this data, the AI Assistant aims to close the gap between cybersecurity intent and outcomes.

"To be an AI-first company, you must be a data-first company. With our extensive native telemetry, Cisco is uniquely positioned to deliver cybersecurity solutions that allow businesses to confidently operate at machine scale, augmenting what humans can do alone," says Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco. "Today's announcement is a monumental step forward. This advancement will help tip the scales in favor of defenders, empowering customers with AI built pervasively throughout the Cisco Security Cloud."

The AI Assistant for Security is first going live within the Cisco Cloud-delivered Firewall Management Center and Cisco Defense Orchestrator to address the challenge of setting and maintaining complex policies and firewall rules. Administrators can now use natural language to discover policies and get rule recommendations, eliminating duplicate rules, misconfigured policies, and complex workflows with increased visibility as well as accelerated troubleshooting and configuration tasks.

Cisco is also launching an AI-powered Encrypted Visibility Engine across its firewall family to help determine if encrypted traffic is transporting malware.

You can find out more on the Cisco site.

Image credit: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

