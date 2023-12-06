Wikipedia reveals its most popular articles of 2023

Wikipedia, the world's largest free online encyclopedia, has unveiled the most popular articles of 2023. The list provides a unique snapshot of the global events, personalities, and trends that captured the world's attention throughout the year.

The data, released by the Wikimedia Foundation, reveals a diverse range of topics that were most sought after by the site's billions of users worldwide.

The most popular articles span global events, prominent figures, entertainment, technology, and science. While the list reflects the events and personalities that dominated headlines in 2023, it also highlights the perennial topics that continue to draw interest year after year.

These are the top 25 most-popular English Wikipedia articles of 2023, based on pageviews:

  1. ChatGPT, 49,490,406 pageviews 
  2. Deaths in 2023, 42,666,860
  3. 2023 Cricket World Cup, 38,171,653
  4. Indian Premier League, 32,012,810
  5. Oppenheimer (film), 28,348,248
  6. Cricket World Cup, 25,961,417
  7. J. Robert Oppenheimer, 25,672,469
  8. Jawan (film), 21,791,126
  9. 2023 Indian Premier League, 20,694,974
  10. Pathaan (film), 19,932,509
  11. The Last of Us (TV series), 19,791,789
  12. Taylor Swift, 19,418,385
  13. Barbie (film), 18,051,077
  14. Cristiano Ronaldo, 17,492,537
  15. Lionel Messi, 16,623,630
  16. Premier League, 16,604,669
  17. Matthew Perry, 16,454,666
  18. United States, 16,240,461
  19. Elon Musk, 14,370,395
  20. Avatar: The Way of Water, 14,303,116
  21. India, 13,850,178
  22. Lisa Marie Presley, 13,764,007
  23. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 13,392,917
  24. Russian invasion of Ukraine, 12,798,866
  25. Andrew Tate, 12,728,616
