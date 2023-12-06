Wikipedia reveals its most popular articles of 2023

Wikipedia, the world's largest free online encyclopedia, has unveiled the most popular articles of 2023. The list provides a unique snapshot of the global events, personalities, and trends that captured the world's attention throughout the year.

The data, released by the Wikimedia Foundation, reveals a diverse range of topics that were most sought after by the site's billions of users worldwide.

The most popular articles span global events, prominent figures, entertainment, technology, and science. While the list reflects the events and personalities that dominated headlines in 2023, it also highlights the perennial topics that continue to draw interest year after year.

These are the top 25 most-popular English Wikipedia articles of 2023, based on pageviews: