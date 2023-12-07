Satechi launches new USB-C accessories

No Comments

Satechi has launched three newUSB-C products that should make great stocking-stuffers for Christmas: the USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Cable, USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Adapter, and USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter.

Both the USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Cable and the Adapter utilize the latest HDMI 2.1 technology, enabling devices with USB-C ports to connect directly to HDMI-enabled monitors. These products support a high-resolution display of 8K/60Hz. Additionally, for tasks that require smooth motion, like high-definition gaming and professional video editing, they provide a 4K/120Hz output option.

The USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter marks a significant upgrade from traditional Gigabit Ethernet, theoretically more than doubling its performance. This allows for faster network speeds and file transfers, ideal for uninterrupted video streaming. It supports up to 2500Mbps Ethernet and is backward compatible with 1 gigabit devices. This adapter is universally compatible with major operating systems and USB-C host devices, ensuring a wide range of usability.

All three products highlight Satechi’s focus on premium design. They feature a sleek aluminum enclosure, a tangle-free braided cable, and a reinforced neck, ensuring durability and longevity. The design also includes a slimmer, rounder USB-C connector, allowing for better connectivity with devices in protective cases.

These accessories are available for purchase immediately from Satechi directly using the below links. The USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Cable is priced at $49.99, the USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Adapter at $44.99, and the USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter at $39.99. Additionally, a promotional discount of 20 percent is available until December 14 with the code 8K20.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Satechi launches new USB-C accessories

Sensitive data on Google Drives puts companies at risk

Ransomware attacks lead to companies raising prices

Google adds new file recovery option to the new Drive for desktop app

Imagine: Meta makes its AI image generator available as a standalone tool

Facebook Messenger gets default end-to-end encryption

Logitech G ASTRO A50 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station now available for pre-order

Most Commented Stories

'Go f*@k yourself!': Elon Musk hits X-boycotting advertisers with profanity-laden attack

28 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

11 Comments

Microsoft opens up Extended Security Updates to consumers so everyone can pay for Windows 10 support

8 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

8 Comments

Watch Windows 12 (2024) being installed

7 Comments

Microsoft will give Europeans the option to remove Edge and Bing from Windows

7 Comments

Experimental new Windows 11 feature aims to significantly boost PC battery life

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.