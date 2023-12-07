Satechi launches new USB-C accessories

Satechi has launched three newUSB-C products that should make great stocking-stuffers for Christmas: the USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Cable, USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Adapter, and USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter.

Both the USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Cable and the Adapter utilize the latest HDMI 2.1 technology, enabling devices with USB-C ports to connect directly to HDMI-enabled monitors. These products support a high-resolution display of 8K/60Hz. Additionally, for tasks that require smooth motion, like high-definition gaming and professional video editing, they provide a 4K/120Hz output option.

The USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter marks a significant upgrade from traditional Gigabit Ethernet, theoretically more than doubling its performance. This allows for faster network speeds and file transfers, ideal for uninterrupted video streaming. It supports up to 2500Mbps Ethernet and is backward compatible with 1 gigabit devices. This adapter is universally compatible with major operating systems and USB-C host devices, ensuring a wide range of usability.

All three products highlight Satechi’s focus on premium design. They feature a sleek aluminum enclosure, a tangle-free braided cable, and a reinforced neck, ensuring durability and longevity. The design also includes a slimmer, rounder USB-C connector, allowing for better connectivity with devices in protective cases.

These accessories are available for purchase immediately from Satechi directly using the below links. The USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Cable is priced at $49.99, the USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Adapter at $44.99, and the USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter at $39.99. Additionally, a promotional discount of 20 percent is available until December 14 with the code 8K20.

