Get 'Linux All-In-One For Dummies, 7th Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

Linux All-in-One For Dummies breaks down the ever-popular operating system to its basics and trains users on the art of Linux.

This handy reference covers all the latest updates and operating system features. It presents content on Linux desktops, applications, and more. With eight books in one, you’ll have access to the most comprehensive overview of Linux around.

Explore the inner workings of Linux machines, so you’ll know Linux front to back. This all-inclusive handbook also walks you through solving Linux problems -- complete with hands-on examples -- so you’ll be a Linux whiz before you know it.

  • Get familiar with Linux as you install and customize the operating system
  • Learn how to navigate the file system, use the Linux shell, and get online
  • Become a Linux guru with server hosting, scripting, and security how-tos
  • Study for your Linux certification by using this complete guide as your reference

This book is a massive source of support for beginning and intermediate Linux users, as well as those looking to brush up on their knowledge for certification. And, thanks to the signature Dummies approach, it’s also a lot of fun.

Linux All-In-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $24 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 26, so act fast.

