Windows 11 Build 23606 rolls out -- the last Dev Channel release of the year

With the holidays fast approaching, Microsoft has found the time to release one more Windows 11 development build before 2024 arrives.

Build 23606, for insiders in the Dev Channel, fixes a number of problems but it also begins the process of transitioning from Windows Speech Recognition (which is being deprecated) to voice access.

Changes and improvements in this build include:

[General]

Windows 11 is transitioning from Windows Speech Recognition (WSR) to voice access. WSR is being deprecated. A dialog will pop up when WSR is opened directing you to try voice access and we have also added a banner under Settings > Accessibility > Speech as well. Voice access, our new assistive technology in Windows 11, uses on-device speech recognition, enabling control of your PC and authoring text without an internet connection. It will support multiple languages and custom commands in a future update (these features are now available for Windows Insiders to try in the Dev and Beta Channels). We recommend WSR users try and start using voice access today.

Fixes include:

[File Explorer]

Fixed an underlying issue causing the details pane in File Explorer to unexpectedly take keyboard focus sometimes.

Fixed an issue which was causing File Explorer to crash when accessing or scrolling Gallery.

[Input]

Fixed a high hitting tabtip.exe crash when trying to use pen input in the previous flight.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues are:

[Copilot in Windows]