Watch Windows 12 (2024) being installed

No Comments

There's been a lot of talk about Windows 12, Microsoft's inevitable successor to Windows 11. Most recently, my colleague Sofia Wyciślik-Wilson reported that Microsoft plans to release the new operating system in June 2024, to ride the AI PC wave.

Two months ago, Intel let slip about Microsoft’s 'Windows refresh' plans, believed to refer to Windows 12. If you’re wondering what the new OS might look like, we have an idea.

SEE ALSO:

While we've not seen any actual screenshots or videos of Windows 12 yet, we have been graced with plenty of possible ideas of what it might look like courtesy of some very talented concept designers.

AR 4789 -- who previously imagined an alternative to Windows called MiracleOS -- now gives us his take on Windows 12, and rather than just showing off the sort of features we might see in the upcoming OS, his video takes us through the entire installation and set-up process.

Once the OS has "booted" we get to see the new look, which includes a small taskbar positioned on the left. His default Start menu looks as we’d expect it to, but File Explorer has been given a makeover as have most other elements.

He introduces a selection of easily applied themes, including a smart Windows XP one, and also gives users a choice of customizable boot screens, and customizable taskbar and Start menu layouts. If only Microsoft was so generous.

Floating widgets can be added to the desktop, and of course Microsoft Copilot with Bing Chat makes an appearance in this concept too.

It’s one of the most considered Windows 12 concepts we’ve seen to date, and if Microsoft includes just a fraction of these ideas in its real OS, that would be amazing.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts on it in the comments.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

2023 Call for Code winners announced

Wikipedia reveals its most popular articles of 2023

SOUNDPEATS GoFree2 open-ear wireless headphones get HUGE launch discount

Watch Windows 12 (2024) being installed

Microsoft finally confirms Windows bug that renames printers and forcibly installs the HP Smart app

Kensington launches SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Video Docking Station

Cisco launches AI security assistant for enterprises

Most Commented Stories

'Go f*@k yourself!': Elon Musk hits X-boycotting advertisers with profanity-laden attack

26 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

11 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

8 Comments

Microsoft will give Europeans the option to remove Edge and Bing from Windows

7 Comments

Microsoft is killing off three Windows services because of security concerns

6 Comments

We tried Brave's AI chatbot Leo: It talks a lot about privacy, but is it truly private?

5 Comments

Experimental new Windows 11 feature aims to significantly boost PC battery life

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.