Pink Corvette crashes into Max as Barbie arrives 

No Comments

In 1959, a doll came onto the market that was saturated with them. It shouldn’t have been a big deal; a ho-hum moment. Something about it caught on, though, and it became bigger perhaps any toy and things went forward from there. Barbie had every occupation from doctor to architect and even met a boyfriend, Ken. 

Dolls had been around forever, but Barbie caught on for some reason. Inventor Rauth Hadler had noticed something with her daughter, who played with paper dolls -- she gave them adult personas. It’s amazing where ideas can come from. Hadler ran with it and went to Mattel with the idea. The rest we all know. 

This year, a Barbie movie debuted, running opposite Oppenheimer. Right or wrong, Barbie took off, to the tune of $1.4 billion. And now the box office smash comes to Max (formerly HBO Max) for those haven’t already seen it in theater. 

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and the rest are now hitting your living room screen thanks to Max. I didn’t see it theaters, my daughter is an adult, but I may just check it out to see what all the fuss is about. I’ll just blindfold my old GI Joe and Evel Knievel action figures 

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Web application security -- five ways to improve your approach

Open to attack: The risks of open-source software attacks

Get 'Marketing 5.0: Technology for Humanity' (worth $17) for FREE

Pink Corvette crashes into Max as Barbie arrives 

Majority of cyberattacks delivered over encrypted channels

Best Windows apps this week

Mobile app developers turn to AI for testing

Most Commented Stories

'Go f*@k yourself!': Elon Musk hits X-boycotting advertisers with profanity-laden attack

29 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

11 Comments

Watch Windows 12 (2024) being installed

11 Comments

Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

10 Comments

Microsoft opens up Extended Security Updates to consumers so everyone can pay for Windows 10 support

9 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

9 Comments

Microsoft releases mandatory KB5033372 update, pushing Copilot on Windows 10 users

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.