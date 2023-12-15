Pink Corvette crashes into Max as Barbie arrives 

In 1959, a doll came onto the market that was saturated with them. It shouldn’t have been a big deal; a ho-hum moment. Something about it caught on, though, and it became bigger perhaps any toy and things went forward from there. Barbie had every occupation from doctor to architect and even met a boyfriend, Ken.

Dolls had been around forever, but Barbie caught on for some reason. Inventor Rauth Hadler had noticed something with her daughter, who played with paper dolls -- she gave them adult personas. It’s amazing where ideas can come from. Hadler ran with it and went to Mattel with the idea. The rest we all know.

This year, a Barbie movie debuted, running opposite Oppenheimer. Right or wrong, Barbie took off, to the tune of $1.4 billion. And now the box office smash comes to Max (formerly HBO Max) for those haven’t already seen it in theater.

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and the rest are now hitting your living room screen thanks to Max. I didn’t see it theaters, my daughter is an adult, but I may just check it out to see what all the fuss is about. I’ll just blindfold my old GI Joe and Evel Knievel action figures