Privacy-focused Proton launches macOS and Window Proton Mail desktop app in beta

For users concerned about privacy, Proton Mail represents a tantalizing alternative to the likes of Gmail. Previously accessible through a web browser, both Proton Mail and Proton Calendar can now be accessed through a new desktop app.

Available in beta for Windows and macOS, and with a Linux version in the pipeline, Proton Mail's desktop app sees the Swiss company beating Google to the punch. To start with, the app is only available to people with a Proton Visionary plan, but will open up to everyone in early 2024.

Proton is using the launch of the beta app to push its paid-for Visionary plan, knowing full well it is likely to lead to a boost in subscriber numbers. In a support document for the app, Proton says: "For now, the beta version of the Proton Mail desktop app is restricted to anyone with a Visionary plan due to capacity constraints and our desire to be agile and responsive to the feedback we receive. We'll expand access to the beta as soon in early 2024 to all Proton Mail users -- follow us on social media and our blog for the latest news".

It goes on to say:

Don't want to wait to get the beta? By popular demand, the Proton Visionary plan is back for a limited time until the end of 2023. Subscribing will give you instant access to the Proton Mail desktop app beta.

Proton has always tried to highlight the benefits it offers when compared to Gmail, and the launch of the Proton Mail desktop app sees company CEO Andy Yen pointing out:

While many people use email on desktop in a browser, desktop apps can still provide certain advantages such as better offline support. For this reason, we have decided to launch a desktop app, something that even Gmail does not provide.

You can download the Windows version of Proton Mail here, and the macOS version here.