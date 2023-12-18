AI-powered Logitech Sight camera gains Microsoft Teams certification

No Comments

The AI-powered tabletop camera, Logitech Sight, while not a new entrant in the market, has achieved a significant milestone by gaining certification from Microsoft Teams as a center-of-table camera. This development marks Sight as the first intelligent camera to receive such recognition.

One of the standout functionalities of Logitech Sight is its use of both audio and voice-based AI -- RightSight and RightSound -- to detect and frame multiple active speakers, shifting focus as the conversation progresses. This technology aims to create a more balanced and inclusive experience for remote participants in hybrid work settings.

The camera's recent certification for use with Microsoft Teams complements its existing compatibility with Zoom Rooms. This dual compatibility is crucial for IT teams looking to maintain adaptable and effective communication technologies in the evolving landscape of hybrid work.

Logitech Sight is manageable via Logitech Sync, allowing for convenient cloud-based device monitoring and updates. It's backward compatible with existing Logitech devices like Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini, offering a seamless technology integration for IT teams.

In keeping with Logitech's sustainability commitments, Logitech Sight includes environmentally conscious components like certified post-consumer recycled plastic and FSCTM-certified paper packaging. The product is also certified carbon neutral, aligning with Logitech's goal of achieving a positive climate impact.

The Logitech Sight, now enhanced with Microsoft Teams certification, is available for around $1,999. You can buy the Graphite model here and the White variant here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

AI-powered Logitech Sight camera gains Microsoft Teams certification

Navigating the transition to Microsoft 365… just in time for Copilot

NordVPN comes to Apple TV

A new era of work: How AIOps and Unified Observability can take DEX to new heights

PSD3, Banking-as-a-Service and fewer passwords -- fintech predictions for 2024

Use of distributed cloud expected to rise over the next year

What is open source silicon root of trust? [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

'Go f*@k yourself!': Elon Musk hits X-boycotting advertisers with profanity-laden attack

29 Comments

Watch Windows 12 (2024) being installed

11 Comments

Microsoft releases mandatory KB5033372 update, pushing Copilot on Windows 10 users

11 Comments

Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

10 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

9 Comments

Microsoft opens up Extended Security Updates to consumers so everyone can pay for Windows 10 support

9 Comments

Get 'Linux All-In-One For Dummies, 7th Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

7 Comments

Experimental new Windows 11 feature aims to significantly boost PC battery life

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.