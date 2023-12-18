Use of distributed cloud expected to rise over the next year

Both developers and decision makers are seeing a shift in the market towards a more decentralized cloud, according to new research.

The study from Akamai, in partnership with ClearPath Strategies and SlashData shows 55 percent of developers already actively work on distributed cloud architectures, 87 percent of ITDMs expect their use of the distributed cloud to increase over the next 12 months.

The report is based on two studies, one of 425 IT leaders and one of 700 cloud developers. How the two groups see distributed cloud differs, however. Developers are primarily interested in how a distributed cloud architecture can reduce latency and scale more easily, while ITDMs are more focused on how the distributed cloud can drive greater efficiencies for their business.

"Digital transformation is an on-going process, an evolution. It's a mistake to think of it as having a starting point and an endpoint," says John Garrett, founder and partner of ClearPath Strategies. "Our research shows cloud leaders' evolution necessitates new solutions, beyond or in addition to the hyperscalers and traditional cloud solutions that got them where they are today. These leaders have embraced distributed cloud as a feature of their infrastructure for its superior scalability, performance, and flexibility without sacrificing security -- truly a force multiplier for their organizations to meet the demands of modern apps."

Tech leaders cite advantages of distributed cloud as increased security (53 percent),

increased customer satisfaction (48 percent), increased scalability of resources (45 percent), reduced costs (34 percent) and improved billing transparency (30 percent).

Developers on the other hand list improving user experience by reducing latency (38 percent), flexibility scaling in different geographies (34 percent) and greater capacity for handling data-intensive applications (33 percent).

Image Credit: Stokkete / Shutterstock