AI-powered attacks, AI potential and tailored cloud -- healthcare tech predictions for 2024

Technologies like AI are set to impact on many industries but perhaps more than most on healthcare. This is also an industry that's uniquely attractive to hackers thanks to the mix of personal and scientific information that it holds.

So how will healthcare benefit -- or suffer -- from technology in 2024? here's what some experts with their fingers on the pulse think.

Shankar Somasundaram, CEO at Asimily, says, "Cybersecurity and healthcare will have an especially important year ahead together. Healthcare organizations increasingly depend on vast fleets of internet-connected devices for patient care and outcomes. However, these devices come with thousands of new reported security vulnerabilities each month: an unparalleled challenge that no cybersecurity budget could surmount. In 2024, I think we'll see more healthcare organizations approaching this cybersecurity challenge by adopting risk-first strategies, and utilizing IoT device visibility to prioritize the five-10 percent of vulnerabilities that represent true immediate risk considering their use cases, network configurations, and common cyberattacker practices. For healthcare organizations with limited budgets, this approach will optimize resources, and results."

Gabrielle Hempel, customer solutions engineer at LogRhythm thinks healthcare is set to be in the frontline of AI-powered attacks. "The healthcare industry will be most susceptible to AI-powered attacks in 2024. As AI becomes more integral in diagnostics, patient data management, and medical tools, there will be a notable rise in targeted breaches, jeopardizing the confidentiality and reliability of vital health information. The vulnerability of interconnected systems will compel a critical re-evaluation of cybersecurity measures, marking a pivotal moment in fortifying defenses against AI-powered attacks in healthcare."

Ariel Katz, CEO and co-founder at H1 thinks the healthcare industry will let go of the fear that AI will take over jobs. "The industry will experience a reckoning that AI is here to supercharge healthcare professionals and augment their work, not replace them. Pharmaceutical companies are on the brink of a tech revolution, and will embrace AI as a means to enhance their operations and research capabilities. In the near term, AI will be all about saving time, simplifying work processes, and knocking down language and jargon barriers in healthcare and clinical research. Imagine a healthcare world where medical research is crystal clear and open to all, making science feel like a breeze. This is the power of AI."

Chelsea Alves, a Consultant at Unmiss believes AI will still have a major impact. "The ideal future of AI is a space where regulation and innovation go hand in hand, ensuring proper creative boundaries, safety, and compliance across all industries. By elevating the way we approach complex challenges, we are reaching the turning point for responsible AI deployment, creative exploration, and noteworthy breakthroughs, particularly in the critical world of healthcare. Those who embrace AI’s potential stand to thrive as early adopters in their field and will also contribute to a future where the synergy of human and artificial intelligence redefines the way we live."

Manoj Chaudhary, CTO and SVP of engineering at Jitterbit, things cloud services will be specifically tailored for healthcare and other sectors. "In 2024 we will see vertical clouds continue to grow, a concept where cloud infrastructures specialize in specific industries or functions. Currently, cloud services like AWS, Google, and Azure mainly operate as general-purpose platforms, while SaaS applications cater to specific business needs. The transition from horizontal to vertical clouds is anticipated, where dedicated clouds for finance or agriculture, for instance, will offer highly specialized services. While we have seen industries starting to buy into vertical clouds, the evolution will be somewhat gradual; they won't reach their prime in 2024, but they will enjoy significant growth when it comes to adoption. Google Cloud, for example, has developed cloud offerings that cater specifically to the healthcare and manufacturing industries, and I expect this trend will continue across cloud providers and additional industries."

Alexandra Moens, senior director of product marketing at H1, says healthcare opinion leaders will seek out new platforms to share information. “Digital Opinion Leaders, and the channels they use, are evolving. Traditional platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter are losing trustworthiness among medical professionals due to misinformation, bias, and skepticism. DOLs will seek new channels, ones that are safer and more credible, to share their scientific expertise and insights and break through the noise. DOLs will also increasingly turn back to in-person interactions, conferences, public speaking, and other direct means to voice their opinions and establish a more credible presence, moving away from digital platforms."

Image credit: gioiak2/depositphotos.com