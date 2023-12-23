ASRock beta firmware makes its motherboards the first to support Windows 11 Dynamic Lighting RGB controls

For anyone who is a fan of the bright and shiny, they can kit out their PC with a range of RGB lighting. Controlling RGB mice, keyboard and other device has long meant battling with a bewildering selection of third-party software, and this is something Microsoft aimed to simplify with the introduction of Dynamic Lighting in Windows 11.

The feature has been available since the release of Windows 11 23H2, and now ASRock has launched new beta firmware that adds Dynamic Lighting support to its motherboards.

See also:

With the release of the last beta version of firmware, ASRocks says that its motherboads are "the first to support Microsoft's Dynamic Lighting feature, offering users a native RGB lighting synchronization experience directly from generic Windows 11".

The company notes that most Intel 600/700 series, AMD AM4 B550/X570, and AM5 X670/B650/A620 motherboards are capable of supporting Windows 11 Dynamic Lighting function.

Announcing the availability of the new firmware, the hardware manufacturer says:

ASRock leads the industry in supporting Microsoft's Dynamic Lighting feature, a pioneering step in motherboard RGB lighting synchronization support. To enable the Dynamic Lighting feature, users are required to update their Windows 11 OS to the 23H2 version and install the Beta firmware which can be downloaded from the ASRock official website. Once activated, users can control the motherboard LED lighting, RGB gaming mice, keyboards, and other RGB lighting devices via Windows 11 OS.

As this is beta firmware, perfection should not be expected and ASRock warns that "unexpected bugs may occur when using Dynamic Lighting".

More details are available here.