Enlightenment 0.26.0 Linux desktop environment released -- enhanced stability and new features

The latest version of Enlightenment, 0.26.0, has arrived, bringing a slew of improvements and new features to this popular Linux desktop environment. This release emphasizes on squashing numerous minor bugs, enhancing user experience, and introducing some experimental features.

A key highlight of this update is the extensive list of minor bug fixes, which can be viewed in the detailed git log. Developers have focused on ensuring a more stable and reliable experience for users, addressing various glitches and issues reported in previous versions.

In terms of new features, the update introduces several noteworthy enhancements. Users now have the option to add a DDC setting to the backlight configurations, enhancing screen brightness control. Task previews have been made bigger, offering a better overview of open applications. A watermark has been added to the window manager mode, indicating when Enlightenment is operating in the experimental wl mode.

Configurations are now more secure, thanks to the support for the new eet disk sync API, ensuring that settings are properly stored. The update also brings support for action desktop files in the EFM, allowing users to add file actions directly. For those concerned about screen saving and locking, the release includes org.freedesktop.ScreenSaver inhibit support and support for logind's lock/unlock dbus APIs.

To improve system responsiveness, a watchdog thread has been added and enabled by default. This feature is designed to detect and address mainloop hangs, enhancing the overall stability of the environment. Moreover, the update introduces an API for playing sound samples, which is now supported in notifications, adding a layer of customization to user alerts.

For users relying on Randr X11, there's an option to use the xrandr command line instead of the direct API, offering more flexibility in display management. The update takes a more aggressive approach to enforcing Enlightenment's blank settings, especially when applications attempt to override them.

Audio enthusiasts will appreciate the added parameters to mixer actions, allowing more control over volume adjustments. Additionally, the update offers new options for input settings, catering to preferences for flat acceleration and high-resolution scrolling. The release also gives users the option to set the hidden state in netwm, providing more control over window management.

Enlightenment 0.26.0 requires EFL v1.27.0 or newer, ensuring compatibility and smooth operation. To install it, users will need dependencies such as EFL, libexif, and libpam. For enhanced functionality, it's recommended to have connman, bluez5, bc, pulseaudio, acpid, packagekit, udisks2, ddcutil, and gdb.