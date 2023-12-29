Best Windows apps this week

Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The next, and maybe final Moment update for Windows 11 could land in February. It may introduce the long-awaited options to remove Edge, Bing Search and other components in the European Economic Area.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

WhatsPC

WhatsPC is a tiny open source program that you may run to find out what you can do with your PC. Research estimates that more than 240 million Windows 10 PCs could turn up on landfills as they are not compatible with Windows 11.

WhatsPC runs a thorough check of the system to highlight your options. It checks, for instance, if the PC's hardware is compatible with Linux, or if it could be improved through hardware upgrades.

WingetUI 2.20 Final

WingetUI started out as a graphical user interface for the Windows package manager winget. It can be used to install, update or uninstall Windows programs individually or in bulk.

Apart from supporting winget, it also supports a number of additional package managers, including Chocolatey and, new in this version, PowerShell Gallery.

