Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Five-hundred-and-seventy-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released a troubleshooting tool to fix a printing issue that identified non-HP printers as HP printers. The tool corrects the issue when run.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Appcopier

Appcopier

Appcopier is an open source tool to backup customizations on Windows locally. It saves settings, which it takes from the Registry, so that they may be restored on the same machine or another machine running the operating system.

The first version may be used to back up privacy, taskbar, personalization, app privacy and telemetry settings, as well as Windows Update settings and Windows 11 wallpapers.

MSEdgeRedirect 0.7.5.1

Europe Mode

The latest version of the open source tool introduces a new feature called Europe Mode. It sets the region of the PC to Europe to enable the removal of Microsoft Edge and, potentially, other unwanted programs that are locked in other parts of the world.

The new mode adds other improvements, including the ability to disable web search easily.

Todoist

Todoist

Todoist is a popular to-do list service that supports single and team use, synchronization and much more. It is available as a free and paid service. The account type determines limitations and features. Collaboration is for instance only available as a business subscription feature.

The app is now officially available at the Microsoft Store.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The future of legal roles in an AI-driven world

Facing a riskier world: Get ahead of cyberattacks, rather than responding after the fact

Best Windows apps this week

Sophisticated attacks, changing authentication and quantum threats -- cybersecurity predictions for 2024

Google gives Chrome security, performance and functionality updates, with the promise of AI-feature in 2024

External attack surface management [Q&A]

Windows Mixed Reality is the latest for the chop as Microsoft ditches VR in favor of AI

Most Commented Stories

'Go f*@k yourself!': Elon Musk hits X-boycotting advertisers with profanity-laden attack

30 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

15 Comments

Watch Windows 12 (2024) being installed

12 Comments

Microsoft releases mandatory KB5033372 update, pushing Copilot on Windows 10 users

12 Comments

Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

10 Comments

Microsoft opens up Extended Security Updates to consumers so everyone can pay for Windows 10 support

10 Comments

Get 'Linux All-In-One For Dummies, 7th Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

7 Comments

Experimental new Windows 11 feature aims to significantly boost PC battery life

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.