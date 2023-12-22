Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-seventy-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released a troubleshooting tool to fix a printing issue that identified non-HP printers as HP printers. The tool corrects the issue when run.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Appcopier

Appcopier is an open source tool to backup customizations on Windows locally. It saves settings, which it takes from the Registry, so that they may be restored on the same machine or another machine running the operating system.

The first version may be used to back up privacy, taskbar, personalization, app privacy and telemetry settings, as well as Windows Update settings and Windows 11 wallpapers.

MSEdgeRedirect 0.7.5.1

The latest version of the open source tool introduces a new feature called Europe Mode. It sets the region of the PC to Europe to enable the removal of Microsoft Edge and, potentially, other unwanted programs that are locked in other parts of the world.

The new mode adds other improvements, including the ability to disable web search easily.

Todoist

Todoist is a popular to-do list service that supports single and team use, synchronization and much more. It is available as a free and paid service. The account type determines limitations and features. Collaboration is for instance only available as a business subscription feature.

The app is now officially available at the Microsoft Store.