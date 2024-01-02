Steam ends support for Windows 7 and Windows 8

Windows 7 and 8 are now incredibly long in the tooth, and Steam has used the arrival of a new year to drop support for the aged operating systems.

The planned ditching of Windows 7 and Windows 8 was revealed by Steam-maker Valve way back in March. Now 2024 has rolled around, the company is staying true to its word. While this does not mean that games will simply stop working, it does mean that the Steam client for these versions of Windows will no longer be updated, and on-going functionality cannot be guaranteed.

Valve points out that when it says there will be no more update to the Windows 7 and Windows 8 versions of Steam, it means it; there will not even be any security updates. And if you run into problem using these operating system, you’re on your own.

The announcement about the end of support reads:

Steam Support will be unable to offer users technical support for issues related to the old operating systems, and Steam will be unable to guarantee continued functionality of Steam on the unsupported operating system versions. In order to ensure continued operation of Steam and any games or other products purchased through Steam, users should update to a more recent version of Windows. We expect the Steam client and games on these older operating systems to continue running for some time without updates after January 1st, 2024, but we are unable to guarantee continued functionality after that date.

Valve explains that the reason -- or at least part of the reason -- for bailing on older versions of Windows is that Steam is based on Chrome. With Google's web browser now requiring at least Windows 10, Valve has had to follow suit.

The company concludes by saying: