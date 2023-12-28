Microsoft edges nearer to simplifying Windows 11 repairs with 'Fix Problems using Windows Update' feature

A few months have passed since we first heard about Microsoft's plans to simplify the process of reinstalling Windows 11. Once a lengthy and potentially nightmarish task that could involve the loss of files and settings, the reinstallation of Windows 11 is in line for a serious revamp.

A new option called 'Fix Problems using Windows Update' is in the pipeline. We have already seen it referenced in Dev builds of Windows 11, but now it has progressed up the line to the beta channel, signifying that a wider launch is imminent.

It is possible that the launch of Fix Problems using Windows Update will form part of the Windows 11 Moment 5 update that’s slated for release in early 2024, but this is by no means a certainty.

Microsoft has already talked about the handy repair feature in blog posts for Windows Insiders. The company has previously said of the upcoming option:

This feature will download and install a repair version of the OS. This operation reinstalls the OS that you have and will not remove any files, settings, or apps. The repair content is displayed on the Windows Update Settings page with the title appended with "(repair version)". This capability can be useful in many instances but is intended to be used for keeping the device secure and up to date. Devices may need to complete in progress updates prior to this process taking effect.

Although news of the feature began to emerge some time ago, it seems that Microsoft believes it's almost ready for a public release. So, if you've been putting off reinstalling Windows 11, it might be worth waiting a little longer to benefit from this new, faster, and simpler approach.