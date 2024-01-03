Sabrent launches USB-C Universal Docking Station (DS-UICA)

Today, Sabrent launches the USB-C Universal Docking Station (DS-UICA), which offers a range of features for users looking to expand the connectivity of their devices. Designed to work with laptops, ultrabooks, Chromebooks, Android phones and tablets, MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads, this docking station provides a variety of ports.

The DS-UICA can even prop up a smartphone or tablet. If you own a handheld gaming PC, such as the Steam Deck or Lenovo Legion Go, this could prove to be perfect dock to transform it into a makeshift desktop -- just put the PC into the cradle and connect the USB-C cable!

Central to its design is a 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1) USB-C upstream host port, catering to newer devices. Additionally, it offers two 10Gbps USB-C ports, two 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) USB-A ports, and two 480Mbps (USB 2.0) USB-A ports. The first four ports are suitable for devices requiring up to 5V/1.5A, while the USB 2.0 ports are intended for peripherals like keyboards and mice.

The DS-UICA also includes dual video output options, with two HDMI 2.0 and two DP ports. It supports up to 4K@60Hz output with DSC for high-definition display needs. For network connectivity, there's a wired Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) port. The station also features a built-in dual microSD/SD card reader with UHS-I (104MBps) support and three 3.5mm ports for audio input and output.

The docking station comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable and an external power adapter capable of up to 80W charging. It also includes front-facing LEDs for status indication. For full display functionality, DisplayLink drivers are required, which are compatible with various operating systems including Windows, macOS, Android, ChromeOS, and some Linux distributions.

The Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station is available for purchase from Amazon here. The DS-UICA is currently priced at $289.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

