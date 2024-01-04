V-COLOR introduces Manta XFinity DDR5 memory with speeds up to 8400MHz

V-COLOR has announced the Manta XFinity DDR5 memory series. Designed for PC enthusiasts and those seeking high performance, the new series boasts notable features, including speeds of up to 8400MHz. This series offers a variety of RAM capacities, starting from 32GB kits and extending up to 96GB.

Manta XFinity is engineered for compatibility with the latest 14th generation CPUs and has been tested on advanced motherboards like the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS TACHYON X and ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX. These tests are intended to ensure reliability and stability across different system configurations.

In terms of design, Manta XFinity features a geometric groove design, which, according to V-COLOR, aids in enhancing heat dissipation. The company claims that this design can potentially reduce heat by up to 40 percent in ideal conditions, which could be beneficial for maintaining performance during prolonged use.

V-COLOR has also incorporated environmentally friendly practices in the manufacturing of Manta XFinity. The heat sinks are coated with a lead-free spray paint, reflecting the company's efforts towards sustainability.

Additionally, Manta XFinity includes RGB lighting with 16 LEDs, offering customization options for users who prefer aesthetic enhancements in their hardware.

Overall, the Manta XFinity DDR5 is an exciting product offering from V-COLOR. This RAM is sure to be popular, since it offers a blend of speed, capacity options, and design features aimed at a diverse range of users. While pricing is currently unknown, you will be able to buy the memory here very soon.

