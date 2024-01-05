Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-seventy-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Future Windows PC keyboards may have a dedicated Copilot key. First keyboards with a key will become available in late February. A tap on the key launches Copilot. It is unclear if additional shortcuts will be supported.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Blender 3.6 LTS

I somehow missed the release of Blender 3.6 LTS. It happened in mid-December 2023. This is the long-term support release version of Blender. you may also download the regular version from the Microsoft Store here.

Blender is a free and open source 3D creation suite.

Microsoft Bob

Microsoft Bob is an open source tool for Windows to customize Windows after setup. It is a tribute to the Windows 3.1 Microsoft Bob, but shares nothing with it other than the tool and its general idea.

The first release focuses on Windows setup. Its developer describes it as an add-on for Windows setup that offers access to important preferences.

TeraCopy

TeraCopy is a file transfer utility for Windows that comes with a ton of features that File Explorer does not support. This includes file verification and error recovery support, use and creation of checksum files and all in all more control over the process.