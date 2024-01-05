Get 'JavaScript from Frontend to Backend'  (worth $20.99) for FREE

JavaScript, the most widely used programming language in the world, has numerous libraries and modules and a dizzying array of need-to-know topics.

Picking a starting point can be difficult. Enter JavaScript from Frontend to Backend. This concise, practical guide will get you up to speed in next to no time. This book begins with the basics of variables and objects in JavaScript and then moves quickly on to building components on the client-side with Vue.js and a simple list management application.

After that, the focus shifts to the server-side and Node.js, where you’ll examine the MVC model and explore the Express module. Once you've got to grips with the server-side and the client-side, the only thing that remains is the database. You’ll discover MongoDB and the Mongoose module.

In the final chapter of this fast-paced guide, you'll combine all these pieces to integrate a Vue.js application into a Node.js server, using Express to structure the server code and MongoDB to store the information.

By the end of this book, you will have the skills and confidence to successfully implement JavaScript concepts in your own projects and begin your career as a JavaScript developer.

JavaScript from Frontend to Backend, from Packt, usually retails for $20.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 18, so act fast.

