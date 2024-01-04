Get 'The ChatGPT Revolution: How to Simplify Your Work and Life Admin with AI' (worth $13) for FREE

The ChatGPT Revolution is the ultimate quick-start guide to unlocking the power of AI tool ChatGPT. We’re on the edge of an AI revolution… but what does that mean for you? It’s time to get curious about how the latest tech can help you handle your everyday load, at work and at home!

Whether you’re overwhelmed by repetitive, time-consuming tasks or you’re simply looking for a fresh injection of creativity, ChatGPT is the virtual assistant that’s got your back.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Cloud Native Software Security Handbook' (worth $35.99) for FREE

With this essential handbook, you’ll learn how quickly and easily ChatGPT can turn your to-do list into a ta-da list. From helping you write emails and reports to planning your next meal or vacation, ChatGPT offers a new way to simplify your daily tasks and responsibilities.

The ChatGPT Revolution shows you exactly how to use this innovative tech to save on time and stress. Sharing practical tips and fun ideas, author and acclaimed productivity expert Donna McGeorge unpacks everything you need to know.

Learn how AI is already being used in everyday life -- and how tools like ChatGPT are transforming the future of work and life admin

Understand the different tasks ChatGPT can do and when and how to use it most effectively

Get step-by-step advice for writing smart, specific prompts and follow-up queries that will produce better results

Get curious and get productive, with entertaining examples, advice, and activities to take control, revitalize your workflows, and overcome procrastination and creative blocks

Whether you’re a busy professional or you simply want an answer to the dreaded question ‘What’s for dinner?,’ The ChatGPT Revolution reveals how you can use ChatGPT as a tool to simplify your life.

AI technologies are here to stay: this is your invitation to join the revolution. Pick up this book and learn how to harness the power of AI, so you can free up more time and energy for the things that truly matter.

The ChatGPT Revolution, from Wiley, usually retails for $13 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 18, so act fast.