Sabrent unveils Rocket 5 PCIe 5.0 SSD

Sabrent has officially announced its Rocket 5 Gen 5 SSD, boasting unprecedented speeds. In collaboration with Phison, Sabrent’s latest offering shatters expectations, achieving sequential read speeds over 14,000 MB/s and write speeds surpassing 12,000 MB/s.

In testing scenarios, like the CrystalDiskMark benchmark, the Rocket 5 Gen 5 SSD’s prowess was evident. Achieving more than 14,000 MB/s in sequential reads and 12,000 MB/s in writes, it demonstrates not just peak performance but also reliability in varied benchmarks like 3DMark Storage Test, PCMark Storage Tests, Anvil, and ATTO.

One of the significant challenges with high-speed Gen 5 SSDs has been thermal management. Sabrent addresses this concern head-on, revealing that the Rocket 5 runs cooler compared to its predecessors, reducing the risk of throttling or crashes under heavy loads. The company ensures compatibility with most motherboards having built-in cooling solutions, negating the need for bulky external SSD coolers.

For enhanced thermal regulation, however, Sabrent does recommend using the Rocket 5 with a heat sink, either built into the motherboard or their custom-designed Gen 5 Heat Sink. This addition promises efficient cooling without the inconvenience of noise issues, such as high-pitched whining, making it an ideal match for the Rocket 5.

Unfortunately, Sabrent has not revealed pricing or availability for this upcoming solid state drive. However, it should be available here very soon.

