Steam Deck gets even more competition -- MSI Claw is first Intel Core Ultra-powered Windows 11 gaming handheld

MSI has unveiled its latest product, aimed at competing with the popular Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go. Called “Claw,” it is a PC gaming handheld device, making it the first of its kind to be powered by Intel’s Core Ultra Processor. This collaboration with Intel introduces the advanced Meteor Lake processors to the gaming world.

The Claw is designed to cater to the needs of gaming enthusiasts, featuring a 7-inch premium 120Hz display for vibrant color reproduction. In addition, Claw offers customizable macros, allowing players to tailor their gaming experience to their preferences.

The integration of Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel XeSS technology in the Claw marks a leap in gaming technology. These components work together to significantly boost FPS, offering gamers an immersive, seamless gameplay experience.

Eric Kuo, Executive Vice President and NB BU GM of MSI, expressed the company’s dedication to improving the handheld gaming sector. “The Claw is a tailored design, exclusively for gamers, setting new benchmarks in the handheld gaming market,” said Kuo.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive Vice President and GM of Intel’s Client Computing Group, also shared her enthusiasm for the partnership. “The MSI Claw, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, delivers an unparalleled gaming experience, redefining gaming on the go,” Holthaus stated.

The Claw is more than just a gaming device; it’s a portable PC capable of running AAA titles smoothly, thanks to Intel’s XeSS technology. This advanced AI-driven upscaling ensures that gamers can enjoy top-tier games with ease, regardless of location. And yes, it can double as a capable makeshift desktop PC when connected to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

Besides its impressive technical capabilities, the Claw boasts a sleek design with MSI’s Cooler Boost Hyperflow technology. This thermal design efficiently cools internal components, ensuring sustained optimal performance. The ergonomic design of the Claw, considering grip and weight, provides a comfortable and intuitive gaming experience for users.

Another standout feature is its long-lasting 53Whr battery, the largest in its class, offering up to 2 hours of gameplay under full load. The Claw also introduces MSI Center M, a user-friendly UI for easy access to settings and features, including a quick game launcher and instant platform access. It supports MSI APP Player, enabling access to both Windows and Android mobile games.

MSI shares detailed specifications below.

MSI plans to ship a few different models/configurations of Claw, with pricing starting at just $699. When you can actually buy one of these handhelds is a bit of a mystery, with the company only saying it will be available in the first half of this year.