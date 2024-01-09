Satechi unveils cutting-edge Qi2 wireless charging stands at CES 2024

Satechi has announced its latest offerings in wireless charging technology at CES 2024 -- the 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand and its counterpart, the 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand. Both products employ the advanced Qi2 technology, a step up from the traditional Qi standard, ensuring more efficient and faster charging capabilities.

The 3-in-1 model is designed to simultaneously deliver a 15W charge to an iPhone, 5W to AirPods, and 5W to an Apple Watch. Its 2-in-1 counterpart offers similar functionality but with a focus on iPhones and AirPods -- no Apple Watch support. The stands are foldable, emphasizing portability and ease of travel. Both models boast a premium-grade aluminum enclosure, a vegan leather base, and a soft silicone charging puck. The robust hinges are engineered for durability, promising long-term reliability.

One of the standout features of these new models is their support for the latest Qi2 technology, enabling a single-cable solution to power up multiple devices. The 3-in-1 model includes a 45W power adapter, compatible with other USB-C devices, and offers fast-charging capabilities for the latest Apple Watch models. In terms of power delivery, these stands offer a significant boost, providing 15W of power to iPhones, which is double the output of standard Qi devices.

Additionally, the stands are designed with integrated magnets optimized for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, ensuring effective coil alignment for efficient charging. They also support StandBy mode in iOS 17, allowing users to access important information while charging their devices in landscape orientation.

Considering the needs of the modern traveler, Satechi has ensured that these charging stands are not only functional but also travel-friendly. Their compact and lightweight design makes them easy to carry, reducing waste with smaller packaging. The 3-in-1 model even includes two travel adapters for its 45W power adapter, making it a perfect companion for international journeys

In terms of build quality, both stands feature a sleek aluminum enclosure and a scratch-resistant vegan leather base. The soft silicone charging puck is an added measure to protect the phone and ensure the longevity of the puck itself.

Satechi’s 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 Qi2 Wireless Charging Stands are slated for release in Q2 2024, priced at $129.99 and $79.99 respectively, and will be available on Satechi.net.