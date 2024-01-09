Satechi SM1 Slim Mechanical Keyboard gets CES launch discount of 20 percent

Today, Satechi launches the SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Keyboard at CES 2024. This device is notable for being the company's first mechanical keyboard. The keyboard is designed with a rechargeable battery, boasting a 75 percent layout, and features low-profile brown switches. It also includes a unique lock screen shortcut for macOS users, enhancing security.

The SM1 is crafted to modernize any workspace with its four-device connectivity, allowing users to switch between devices effortlessly. You can connect via Bluetooth, a wireless USB dongle, or with the included cable. It even comes with extra key caps, so you can swap between macOS and Windows layouts.

This keyboard features 14 different backlight patterns, providing customization options for users. Satechi's choice of low-profile brown switches in the keyboard combines the benefits of red and blue switches, offering a balance ideal for both typing and gaming. These switches are known for their quiet operation and reduced travel distance, which can minimize finger fatigue.

Ergonomics and convenience are central to the design of the SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard. It comes with adjustable feet for stability and optimal typing angles, which helps in reducing strain on wrists and hands. The keyboard's shorter body and key travel distance are engineered for fast typing and quick response. Additionally, the stabilizers under certain keys ensure uniform key presses. The keyboard’s light and compact design make it suitable for both stationary and mobile use.

The keyboard's eco-friendly aspect is highlighted by its rechargeable 2500mAh battery and the inclusion of a USB-C port for charging and wired connections. This design choice not only enhances the keyboard's lifespan but also reduces environmental waste compared to disposable batteries.

Additionally, the SM1 keyboard is versatile, supporting various operating systems like iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows, and Google ChromeOS. It is particularly suitable for users with diverse device ecosystems, offering easy transition between platforms with specific OS keys.

Currently available on Satechi.net here for $99.99, the SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is offering a 20 percent discount for early shoppers using the code CES20.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment unif you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.