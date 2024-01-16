Wine 9.0 released with major enhancements -- a milestone release for running Windows software on Linux and macOS

No Comments

The Wine team has announced a significant milestone with the release of Wine 9.0, a major update enriching the Linux experience. This latest version encapsulates a year of dedicated development, featuring over 7,000 changes. Wine 9.0 is distinguished by its introduction of the new WoW64 architecture and the experimental Wayland driver, making it a landmark release for users seeking to run Windows applications on Unix-based systems.

The new WoW64 (Windows 32-bit on Windows 64-bit) architecture in Wine 9.0 is a highlight of this release, marking the completion of a multi-year effort to convert modules to PE format. This significant development creates a clear boundary between Windows and Unix systems. In a notable shift from the older version, the new WoW64 mode enables the running of 32-bit Windows applications on purely 64-bit Unix installations. This is particularly beneficial for macOS users, where recent versions have dropped support for 32-bit processes.

Another exciting development is the experimental Wayland driver. This addition, although still a work in progress, already includes features such as basic window management, multiple monitors support, high-DPI scaling, relative motion events, and Vulkan support. The inclusion of an experimental Wayland graphics driver indicates a commitment to keeping pace with the evolving Linux ecosystem.

The release also brings enhanced support for ARM64, allowing the running of existing Windows binaries on ARM64 systems. This includes support for ARM64X and ARM64EC modules, broadening the scope of hardware compatibility.

Graphics improvements are a key aspect of Wine 9.0, with the reimplementation of the PostScript driver and updates to the Vulkan driver. Direct3D sees various optimizations, particularly in the WineD3D and Vulkan backend. These changes include multi-threaded command stream improvements, which are designed to reduce power consumption.

Audio and video capabilities have also been improved, with the implementation of several DirectMusic modules and enhancements in DirectShow, including the implementation of the Windows Media Video (WMV) decoder. Input device compatibility sees a significant boost with the implementation of DirectInput action maps, improving the gaming experience on Linux.

In addition to these major features, Wine 9.0 offers a range of other enhancements. These include desktop integration improvements, internationalization support with new locales, kernel updates like ASLR support, internet and networking enhancements, cryptography and security updates, and development tool upgrades. The bundled libraries, such as FluidSynth and Faudio, have been updated, and there's better integration with external dependencies like the Wayland client library and the PCSClite library for smart card support.

The Wine 9.0 source is available for download here, while binary packages can be had here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Wine 9.0 released with major enhancements -- a milestone release for running Windows software on Linux and macOS

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

Predictions for GenAI adoption in 2024

Five sustainability trends businesses will embrace in 2024

Get 'GitHub For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $18) for FREE

Will Artificial Intelligence power online trading solutions in the future?

New collaboration helps organizations defend against AI and quantum risks

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

187 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

112 Comments

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

42 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

30 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

19 Comments

Microsoft has completely killed off WordPad in Windows 11... and more apps will follow

15 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.