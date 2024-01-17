Apple Hongdae set to open in Seoul, South Korea -- the 100th Apple Store in the Asia-Pacific region

Apple is set to inaugurate its latest store, Apple Hongdae, in Seoul this Saturday, January 20, marking a significant milestone as the 100th Apple Store in the Asia-Pacific region. The store, staffed with nearly 100 experts, offers an extensive range of products including the latest iPhone 15 lineup, new Macs with M3 chips, the Apple Watch series, and the Lunar New Year special-edition AirPods Pro.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, explains, “Combining the latest in Apple technology with the creative passion of the local community, this new store will build on the extraordinary connection we have with our customers in Korea. Our team members are excited to welcome in customers and help them discover the latest in our products and services, including the iPhone 15 lineup.”

In line with the back-to-school season, Apple Hongdae introduces special offers on Macs and iPads, with additional benefits like free AirPods or Apple Pencils for eligible students. The store is more than a shopping destination; it's a center for learning and creativity, hosting the 'Today at Apple' sessions. These sessions include workshops on Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and iPad note-taking, specifically tailored for students.

The store also features an exclusive Today at Apple Pop-Up Studio with hip-hop artist Beenzino. Starting January 20, participants can join Beenzino in creating vision boards using the Freeform app on iPad, with insights into his new single "Train" available on Apple Music.

Apple Hongdae stands out with its eco-friendly design, featuring bio-terrazzo flooring and acoustic fabric walls, all powered by 100 percent renewable energy. Customers also benefit from the convenience of a dedicated Apple Pickup station for online purchases.

Apple's expansion in South Korea, starting with Apple Garosugil in 2018, reflects its growing investment in the country. It really speaks to the company’s respect for the Asian market. The doors will open at 10 a.m. on January 20.

