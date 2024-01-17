Universities not delivering the right skills for cybersecurity

Over three quarters of cybersecurity professionals in the UK and US don't believe university courses are preparing graduates adequately for the working world, according to new research.

The study of 3,000 IT and cybersecurity professionals in the UK and the US, from cybersecurity upskilling, certification, and talent assessment platform Hack The Box, shows 78 percent of cybersecurity and IT professionals believe a traditional university education in cybersecurity is not doing enough to prepare graduates for the modern workforce.

In addition, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of cyber industry professionals say current recruitment processes inadequately assess candidates' practical skills.

The research highlights a gap between the essential practical skills required to combat modern cybercriminals in the workplace and the expertise cultivated within university education. An overwhelming 90 percent emphasize the need for cybersecurity and computer science graduates to be prepared with hands-on, practical experience before their first role.

The study highlights that amongst all surveyed groups, those entering the cybersecurity field aged 18-24 feel most strongly that traditional education isn't fully equipping them for the workforce.

"Universities worldwide excel in laying the groundwork for cybersecurity careers. However, the game has changed in the industry," says Haris Pylarinos, CEO and co-founder at Hack The Box. "Cybercriminals don't play by the rule book and are, therefore, always one step ahead. University curriculums need to adapt by prioritizing hands-on learning experiences focused on real-world criminal techniques, concurrently instilling the hacker mindset in students -- the next generation of cybersecurity professionals -- fostering the ability to think like attackers and increasing their creativity and engagement while enhancing their proactive and reactive approach to the various cybersecurity challenges. It's particularly concerning that our research shows recent graduates are entering the workforce unprepared. This underscores the need for a change in the education system that will help rebalance the scales in favor of professionals."

Cybersecurity professionals prioritize practical skills and experience over traditional education for newcomers entering the industry. 48 percent want to see closer collaboration with recruitment and HR teams, while 46 percent advocate prioritizing relevant hands-on experience over formal degrees. Additionally, 39 percent suggest integrating practical assessments into interviews.

The full report is available from the Hack The Box site.

Image Credit: wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock