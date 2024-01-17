Universities not delivering the right skills for cybersecurity

1 Comment

Over three quarters of cybersecurity professionals in the UK and US don't believe university courses are preparing graduates adequately for the working world, according to new research.

The study of 3,000 IT and cybersecurity professionals in the UK and the US, from cybersecurity upskilling, certification, and talent assessment platform Hack The Box, shows 78 percent of cybersecurity and IT professionals believe a traditional university education in cybersecurity is not doing enough to prepare graduates for the modern workforce.

In addition, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of cyber industry professionals say current recruitment processes inadequately assess candidates' practical skills.

The research highlights a gap between the essential practical skills required to combat modern cybercriminals in the workplace and the expertise cultivated within university education. An overwhelming 90 percent emphasize the need for cybersecurity and computer science graduates to be prepared with hands-on, practical experience before their first role.

The study highlights that amongst all surveyed groups, those entering the cybersecurity field aged 18-24 feel most strongly that traditional education isn't fully equipping them for the workforce.

"Universities worldwide excel in laying the groundwork for cybersecurity careers. However, the game has changed in the industry," says Haris Pylarinos, CEO and co-founder at Hack The Box. "Cybercriminals don't play by the rule book and are, therefore, always one step ahead. University curriculums need to adapt by prioritizing hands-on learning experiences focused on real-world criminal techniques, concurrently instilling the hacker mindset in students -- the next generation of cybersecurity professionals -- fostering the ability to think like attackers and increasing their creativity and engagement while enhancing their proactive and reactive approach to the various cybersecurity challenges. It's particularly concerning that our research shows recent graduates are entering the workforce unprepared. This underscores the need for a change in the education system that will help rebalance the scales in favor of professionals."

Cybersecurity professionals prioritize practical skills and experience over traditional education for newcomers entering the industry. 48 percent want to see closer collaboration with recruitment and HR teams, while 46 percent advocate prioritizing relevant hands-on experience over formal degrees. Additionally, 39 percent suggest integrating practical assessments into interviews.

The full report is available from the Hack The Box site.

Image Credit: wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Over 90 percent of organizations set to increase data protection spending

Keeping AI data and workloads secure and accessible

Universities not delivering the right skills for cybersecurity

Financial services businesses see spike in vendor email compromise

The EU's AI Act: Good regulation, bad regulation or somewhere in between?

What is a vCISO and why would you want to hire one? [Q&A]

Google admits that Incognito Mode in Chrome is not as private as you hoped

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

187 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

112 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

68 Comments

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

42 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

26 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

19 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.