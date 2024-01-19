Online casino security: How to protect your data

The iGaming industry has made leaps and bounds since the days when online casinos were plagued by terrible graphics and slow interfaces. The massive growth in smartphone technology has filtered down to most major online industries and had an amazing effect on their quality.

There are now countless online casinos to choose from and players have an ever-growing selection of games to choose from. However, the thrill of being able to gamble for real money comes with the ever-present risk of data breaches. Here's how to protect your data while still enjoying your favorite online casinos.

Internal Security

The popularity of online casinos means they're now available all across the world. The heavy regulation of the industry has led to it also becoming a lot safer. Even if online gambling isn't legal in your region, there are plenty of safe international sites and apps to choose from.

While some players may be hesitant about playing on a site from another country, you can be rest assured that foreign jurisdictions offer exceptional offshore casinos, especially in countries where online gambling is most popular. The great part about these casinos is that they offer built-in security features.

That means that you already have peace of mind that your data is safe. Reputable casinos utilize many security features such as Secure Sockets Layers (SSL) technology. SSL creates an encrypted connection for traffic between your device and the site to pass through. This helps prevent hackers from gaining access to any of the data that travels between your device and the servers used by these sites.

They usually also have firewalls and other common cyber security features. Reputable casinos will usually also only use other reputable companies to partner with for services like payment methods. For instance, if a site offers the use of PayPal to top up accounts, it's usually a sign they can be trusted since PayPal wouldn't associate with one you couldn't.

Reputable casinos will usually also be fully compliant with local regulations. This means their security and licensing credentials are often displayed and accessible for players to inspect. Third-party security firms often provide them with a certificate and conduct audits to ensure their security features are maintained effectively.

Between these and other practices, offshore casinos usually offer exceptional encryption that makes data breaches and hacking virtually impossible. However, despite that fact, there are still things players can do on their own to ensure further protection.

Personal Security

Players who are fearful of the security provided by online casinos can also take personal steps to augment how secure their data is. Between the devices used, how payment methods are chosen and maintained, and other services that can be used, players have a lot of control over their own digital security. The first step is how they manage device access.

Password Habits

No matter how good an online casino’s security is, a player who doesn't practice good password habits will always be at risk of cyber threats. Easily allowing access to one's digital devices can open a person up to all manner of threats and risks. Passwords are one's greatest defense against this, so it's good to practice good password habits.

These include choosing a password that is at least 12 characters long. It should also include both upper and lowercase letters and throw in a mix of numbers and special characters. This is to prevent brute force hacking which works by the hacker employing devices that can try a myriad of passwords until one works. The shorter or more simple a password is, the less time and combinations it takes to guess.

Players can also use two-factor authentication which adds a step to login after the password is used. This provides extra security. Lastly, if your device has fingerprint or facial recognition technology, these features should be armed as well.

Use a VPN

Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) obfuscates your IP address to prevent hacking or snooping on your device. They're usually a reliable way to maintain better privacy and confidentiality over transactions and online activity including betting.

They essentially work by providing an intermediary for you as you go online, so your personal IP address isn't fully visible to others. A VPN transports your connection through a private server rather than the one provided by your internet service provider.

Avoid Using Public WiFi

The temptation to use public WiFi is always there since it essentially means having access to free WiFi. However public WiFi servers, like those used at public airports or malls are far less secure. This means hackers can easily gain access to them and then to your device or personal data while you're connected to them.

Using Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency works on blockchain technology and is therefore inherently more secure than online banking, EFTs, or banking apps and has become a popular online payment choice for many. The blockchain acts like a public ledger that authenticates transactions. Since such transactions are basically immutable, they can't be altered either.

This makes cryptocurrency payments faster, more reliable, and more secure. As a result, many reputable online casinos now offer cryptocurrency as a payment method. User accounts can be topped up from a crypto-wallet app or site, and players can also choose to withdraw balances and winnings the same way.

Image Credit: TBIT