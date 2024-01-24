Get 'Microservices with Spring Boot 3 and Spring Cloud -- Third Edition' (worth $35.99) for FREE

Looking to build and deploy microservices but not sure where to start? Check out Microservices with Spring Boot 3 and Spring Cloud, Third Edition.

With a practical approach, you'll begin with simple microservices and progress to complex distributed applications. Learn essential functionality and deploy microservices using Kubernetes and Istio. This book covers Java 17, Spring Boot 3, and Spring Cloud 2022. Java EE packages are replaced with the latest Jakarta EE packages.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Machine Learning Engineering with Python -- Second Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Code examples are updated and deprecated APIs have been replaced, providing the most up to date information. Gain knowledge of Spring's AOT module, observability, distributed tracing, and Helm 3 for Kubernetes packaging.

Start with Docker Compose to run microservices with databases and messaging services. Progress to deploying microservices on Kubernetes with Istio.

Explore persistence, resilience, reactive microservices, and API documentation with OpenAPI. Learn service discovery with Netflix Eureka, edge servers with Spring Cloud Gateway, and monitoring with Prometheus, Grafana, and the EFK stack.

By the end, you'll build scalable microservices using Spring Boot and Spring Cloud.

Microservices with Spring Boot 3 and Spring Cloud, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 7, so act fast.