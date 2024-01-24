Get 'Microservices with Spring Boot 3 and Spring Cloud -- Third Edition' (worth $35.99) for FREE

No Comments

Looking to build and deploy microservices but not sure where to start? Check out Microservices with Spring Boot 3 and Spring Cloud, Third Edition.

With a practical approach, you'll begin with simple microservices and progress to complex distributed applications. Learn essential functionality and deploy microservices using Kubernetes and Istio. This book covers Java 17, Spring Boot 3, and Spring Cloud 2022. Java EE packages are replaced with the latest Jakarta EE packages.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Machine Learning Engineering with Python -- Second Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Code examples are updated and deprecated APIs have been replaced, providing the most up to date information. Gain knowledge of Spring's AOT module, observability, distributed tracing, and Helm 3 for Kubernetes packaging.

Start with Docker Compose to run microservices with databases and messaging services. Progress to deploying microservices on Kubernetes with Istio.

Explore persistence, resilience, reactive microservices, and API documentation with OpenAPI. Learn service discovery with Netflix Eureka, edge servers with Spring Cloud Gateway, and monitoring with Prometheus, Grafana, and the EFK stack.

By the end, you'll build scalable microservices using Spring Boot and Spring Cloud.

Microservices with Spring Boot 3 and Spring Cloud, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 7, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Microservices with Spring Boot 3 and Spring Cloud -- Third Edition' (worth $35.99) for FREE

Majority of companies not prepared for insider threats

Bugcrowd sees 30 percent increase in web vulnerability submissions

Directory Opus 13 finally released -- unveils facelift and dozens of further improvements

New unified SASE gateway boosts performance for enterprises

Is it safe to share personal details online?

Organizations face devastating financial consequences from cyberattacks

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

188 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

129 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

113 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

88 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

64 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

19 Comments

Betterbird 115.6.1 -- the email client Thunderbird could have been

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.