Microsoft making you see red? Ditch Windows 11 for the superior Redcore Linux Hardened 2401

After 11 months of rigorous development, Redcore Linux Hardened 2401, also known as “Tarazed,” is released -- you can download it here now. The new stable ISO, while retaining its familiar appearance, has undergone significant under-the-hood enhancements. It could be a great option for those wanting to ditch Windows 11.

Diving into the changelog, Redcore 2401 aligns itself with Gentoo Linux's testing tree as of January 21, 2024. It offers a versatile kernel lineup including the default linux kernel v6.6.13 LTS, and older versions v6.1 LTS and v5.15 LTS in its repositories. The distribution boasts a robust toolchain featuring glibc v2.37, gcc v13.2.0, and rust v1.74.1.

Significant updates include the transition to PipeWire as the default sound server, replacing pulseaudio and jack, and the adoption of openssl v3 and ffmpeg v6. Notably, the landlock LSM is now enabled by default, enhancing application security.

Sisyphus, the heart of Redcore's package management, has undergone a complete rewrite. This revamp has decoupled the backend from the frontend, leading to a cleaner API. Enhancements like improved package suggestions and better handling of similarly named packages.

Prospective users should note that hardware acceleration is required in virtual machine environments for optimal live session functionality. This release underscores Redcore's commitment to delivering a stable, efficient, and secure Linux experience. Keep an eye on this distribution as it continues to evolve and refine the Linux landscape.

