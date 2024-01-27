Microsoft makes it easier to leave the Windows 11 beta test

While there is some fun to be gained from being part of the Windows Insider program, testing out beta versions of Windows 11 can also be a frustrating experience. While it has always been possible to leave the beta testing program, it was not an easy or particularly intuitive process.

Now Microsoft has greatly simplified the procedure, so it is now much quicker and easier to unenroll a device from the beta program. With a quick flick of a toggle, it is possible to return to the release build of Windows 11 23H2.

Whether you've started to find that the beta builds of Windows 11 are too unreliable for you, or you've just had enough of installing new builds, you can now opt out of the Windows Insider program with less hassle.

Microsoft made the change with the latest release to the Beta Channel, Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3130 (or KB5034218).

In the release notes for this build, which also includes improvements to Snap Layouts, the return of the new settings experience for Widgets, as well as numerous fixes, Microsoft explains:

Starting with today's Beta Channel flight, Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who have turned on the toggle to unenroll their device under Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program and "Stop getting preview builds" with begin receiving an in-place upgrade that removes their device from flighting. This in-place upgrade will install Windows 11, version 23H2 with the most recent servicing updates available to retail customers. Please note that unenrolling a device from flighting in the Beta Channel will result in a loss of some features that are not yet available for retail customers. However, your personal data will still be there. Going forward, choosing to unenroll a device through this process will provide an in-place upgrade to opt-out of flighting in the Beta Channel. Note you will need to update to Build 22635.3130 (and higher) in the Beta Channel first for this experience to light up.

The company adds: "For this experience to work, please turn OFF the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available on the Windows Update settings page".

Image credit: choreograph / depositphotos