87 percent of organizations likely to invest in Gen AI coding tools

No Comments

A new report from software engineering specialist LinearB looks at the effects of generative AI on code creation and delivery.

Gen AI is predicted to generate one in five lines of code by the end of this year and the study of over 150 tech leaders sets out to understand how organizations can measure the effects of Gen AI on their code.

"Engineering leaders know GenAI is already fundamentally changing software delivery life cycles," says Ori Keren, co-founder and CEO of LinearB. "Measuring AI code's tangible impact on software delivery through our free platform offering separates hype from reality and shows where AI tools truly move the needle for developer productivity and business outcomes."

The report finds that 87 percent of organizations surveyed are likely to invest in a Gen AI coding tool like GitHub Copilot in 2024. Currently, 71 percent are in some stage of adoption, ranging from trials to full deployment.

Larger companies (those with 101-250+ employees) are roughly 25 percent more likely to rely on direct metrics rather than qualitative surveys to measure the impact on their development.

Writing new code and tests are the top use cases for early adopters of AI. Assisting in code reviews and improving productivity become more important for mature users though. The report also show that risk perceptions around the use of Gen AI decrease as adoption grows, yet security remains the top concern for all.

The full report is available from the LinearB site. The company is also launching a new tool to help businesses measure the impact of AI tools on developer productivity and business goals with hard metrics.

Image credit: denisismagilov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

87 percent of organizations likely to invest in Gen AI coding tools

Why identity security could be the Achilles heel of your business [Q&A]

Microsoft is finally updating Sticky Notes for Windows 11 -- expect an AI upgrade

Budgie 10.9 Linux desktop environment gets refreshed Bluetooth applet and partial Wayland support

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

Opera readies AI-powered web browser for iOS in response to Apple's DMA-driven changes

EndeavourOS Galileo Neo Linux distribution is focused on stability and core improvements

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

188 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

137 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

113 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

89 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

64 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

21 Comments

Microsoft making you see red? Ditch Windows 11 for the superior Redcore Linux Hardened 2401

19 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.