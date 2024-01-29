Free link checker helps identify malicious websites

No Comments

Cybersecurity company NordVPN is launching a new, free tool to allow users to check the safety of a website before visiting it.

Link Checker scans a site for different types of malware and delivers a notification about whether it's fake or infected with phishing scams.

"Malicious websites are becoming harder to spot with the naked eye. Well-known typography tricks, such as replacing 'Amazon' with 'Arnason' in a URL, which have worked for well-known domains, have now been upgraded to suspicious elements hidden under a URL shortener, often making phishing websites look legit. Link Checker is a response to the growing scale and intricacy of phishing attempts online," says Vykintas Maknickas, head of product strategy at NordVPN.

Link Checker employs NordVPN’s own machine learning model, which has been created to recognize zero-day phishing patterns planted within websites. In addition, this proprietary model uses Nord’s Intelligence Database to identify bogus websites that intend to lure users into phishing scams.

Maknickas adds, "Among the biggest advantages of the Link Checker is its two-fold nature. Combining proprietary machine learning techniques with the Nord Security Intelligence Database, Link Checker offers one of the most inclusive data sources to detect harmful URLs. In fact, Link Checker incorporates information on 95 percent of the most popular domains mimicked by cybercriminals, who often use phony variations to disguise online scams or malware."

Link Checker is free to use for both businesses and individuals, and it doesn't need you to create an account or set up a subscription. You can read more on the NordVPN blog
and try out the tool for yourself here.

Image credit: BrianAJackson/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Free link checker helps identify malicious websites

87 percent of organizations likely to invest in Gen AI coding tools

Why identity security could be the Achilles heel of your business [Q&A]

Microsoft is finally updating Sticky Notes for Windows 11 -- expect an AI upgrade

Budgie 10.9 Linux desktop environment gets refreshed Bluetooth applet and partial Wayland support

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

Opera readies AI-powered web browser for iOS in response to Apple's DMA-driven changes

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

188 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

137 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

113 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

89 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

64 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

21 Comments

Microsoft making you see red? Ditch Windows 11 for the superior Redcore Linux Hardened 2401

20 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.