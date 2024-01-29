Microsoft is finally updating Sticky Notes for Windows 11 -- expect an AI upgrade

Sticky notes, both virtual and physical, remain incredibly popular. Since Windows 10, Microsoft has had its own app called, funnily enough, Sticky Notes -- an app that had not been updated in years.

But this is about to change; Microsoft has issued a notice that users should "stay tuned for some of our biggest announcements yet". The company is yet to provide details of just when we can expect to see the updates, and has said outright what it NOT going to be -- but we can take a decent guess at what might be.

Posting on its X account for the first time in nearly four years, the Sticky Notes team writes: "New year! New updates! Stay tuned for some of our biggest announcements yet!". This comeback post was followed up with another that rules out -- for the time being, at least -- the launch of a web-based version of Sticky Notes:

For now, Microsoft has given us very little to go on, providing no details or even hints at what the update will include and when it will see the light of day. That said, we can make an educated guess at what might be involved.

Given the fact that Microsoft has jumped firmly on the AI bandwagon, it is hard to imagine that artificial intelligence won't be involved somewhere along the line. High on our list of predictions is tight integration with Copilot. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to find out.

Image credit: Gacho81 / depositphotos

