94 percent of companies would pay a ransom despite having 'do not pay' policies

No Comments

Cyberattacks are forcing the majority of companies to pay ransoms and break their 'do not pay' policies, with data recovery deficiencies compounding the problem.

New research from Cohesity, based on responses from over 900 IT and security decision-makers, shows that companies firmly operate in a 'when,' not 'if,' reality of cyberattacks.

Most companies have paid a ransom in the last two years, and the vast majority expect the threat of cyberattacks to increase significantly in 2024 compared to 2023. 79 percent of respondents say their company has been the victim of a ransomware attack between June and December. The threat landscape is expected to get even worse in 2024, with 96 percent of respondents saying the threat of cyberattacks to their industry will increase this year, and over seven in 10 estimating it will increase by more than 50 percent.

Respondents also believe organizations' cyber resilience and data security strategies are not keeping up, as just 21 percent have full confidence in their company's cyber resilience strategy and its ability to address today's escalating cyber challenges and threats.

The time taken to recover from attacks is a major challenge. All respondents say they need over 24 hours to recover data and restore business processes. Just seven percent say their company could recover data and restore business processes within one to three days. 35 percent say they could recover in four to six days, and 34 percent need one to two weeks to recover. Alarmingly, 23 percent need over three weeks to recover data and restore business processes -- no wonder they're willing to pay up.

"Organizations can't control the increasing amount, frequency, and sophistication of cyberattacks such as ransomware. What they can control is their cyber resilience, which is the ability to rapidly respond and recover by adopting modern data security capabilities," says Brian Spanswick, chief information security officer and head of IT, Cohesity. "It is no surprise that the majority of companies have been hit by ransomware. What is alarming is that 90 percent have paid a ransom, breaking their 'do not pay' policies, and most are willing to pay up to $3 million in ransoms because they can't recover their data and restore business processes fast enough."

Executive awareness and responsibility for data security areas where companies can improve according to the study. Just 35 percent say their senior and executive management fully understands the serious risks and daily challenges of protecting, securing, managing, backing up, and recovering data. Four in five say executive management and boards should share the responsibility for their company's data security strategy, with 67 percent saying their company's CIO and CISO, in particular, could be better aligned.

You can read more on the Cohesity blog.

strong>Image credit: Anidimi/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

94 percent of companies would pay a ransom despite having 'do not pay' policies

CORSAIR launches MP600 ELITE PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for PC and PlayStation 5

Ransomware on the rise with mid-size companies a prime target

Investment in quantum startups down by 50 percent but interest remains strong

Microsoft's latest addition to the Windows 11 scrapheap is the WMI command line utility

Quelle surprise! Bug-fixing Windows 11 patch is causing a new batch of problems

KIOXIA launches groundbreaking UFS 4.0 memory for automotive use, promising enhanced performance

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

187 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

137 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

113 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

89 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

64 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

23 Comments

Microsoft making you see red? Ditch Windows 11 for the superior Redcore Linux Hardened 2401

22 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.