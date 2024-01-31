Companies put convenience and speed above security in app deployments

No Comments
developer

A new report from cloud security company Sysdig reveals that many businesses are indulging in the dangerous practice of putting convenience before preventive security in pursuit of faster application development.

"Attackers are leveraging automation to exploit every point of weakness they can uncover," says Crystal Morin, cybersecurity strategist at Sysdig. "This year's report shows that many companies are chasing faster innovation at the cost of more comprehensive security -- a gamble that poses real business risks."

While 31 percent of companies have integrated AI frameworks and packages, only 15 percent of these integrations are used for generative AI tools such as large language models (LLMs). So while organizations are ignoring security best practices they are cautious when it comes to implementing AI into their enterprise environments.

Identity management -- for both humans and machines -- has become the most overlooked cloud attack risk and opportunity for companies to improve their security posture, especially in light of well-known 2023 attacks that took advantage of overly permissive identities. In last year's report, Sysdig has seen 90 percent of permissions going unused, showing that this trend has worsened year on year.

"Though I am unsurprised by the apprehension around the security of new technologies like AI, I am disheartened by the massive number of excessive permissions being administered, especially for machine identities. It feels a bit like obsessing over a plane crash while regularly running stop signs with no seatbelt on," says Anna Belak, director, Office of Cybersecurity Strategy at Sysdig.

Among other findings 91 percent of runtime scans are failing, as teams appear to be relying more on threat detection than prevention. Also, although containers are short-lived -- 70 percent existing for five minutes or less -- cloud attacks are leveraging automation to work quickly and can happen in under 10 minutes.

You can find out more and get the full report on the Sysdig blog.

Image Credit: Stokkete / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Companies put convenience and speed above security in app deployments

How ransomware has changed and the groups to watch out for in 2024

How AI is changing the telecoms industry [Q&A]

First Windows 12 build spotted on new internal development branch at Microsoft

KIOXIA SSDs soar to new heights aboard NG-20 mission to International Space Station (ISS)

Drop launches CSTM65 mechanical keyboard

Apple Card reaches 12 million users

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

187 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

137 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

113 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

89 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

64 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

23 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.