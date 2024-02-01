Get 'Ethical Hacking Workshop' (worth $43.99) for FREE

Ethical Hacking Workshop will teach you how to perform ethical hacking and provide you with hands-on experience using relevant tools.

By exploring the thought process involved in ethical hacking and the various techniques you can use to obtain results, you'll gain a deep understanding of how to leverage these skills effectively.

Throughout this book, you'll learn how to conduct a successful ethical hack, how to use the tools correctly, and how to interpret the results to enhance your environment's security.

Hands-on exercises at the end of each chapter will ensure that you solidify what you’ve learnt and get experience with the tools.

By the end of the book, you'll be well-versed in ethical hacking and equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to safeguard your enterprise against cyber-attacks.

Ethical Hacking Workshop, from Packt, usually retails for $43.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 14, so act fast.

