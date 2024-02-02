Get 'JavaScript All-in-One For Dummies' (worth $24) for FREE

A developer’s resource to learning one of the most-used scripting languages, JavaScript All-in-One For Dummies saves you shelf space by offering a complete introduction to JavaScript and how it’s used in the real world.

This book serves up JavaScript coding basics before diving into the tools, libraries, frameworks, and runtime environments new and experienced coders need to know.

Start by learning the basics of JavaScript and progress through the techniques and tools used by professional JavaScript developers, even if you’ve never written code before. You also get the details of today’s hottest libraries and frameworks -- React.js, Vue.js, Svelte, and Node.js.

Learn the basics of web and application development with the JavaScript language

Grasp the similarities and differences between React.js, Vue.js, and Svelte

Discover how to write server-side JavaScript and how to access databases with Node.js

Gain a highly marketable skill, with one of the most popular coding languages

Launch or further your career as a coder with easy-to-follow instruction

This is the go-to Dummies guide for future and current coders who need an all-inclusive guide to the world of JavaScript.

JavaScript All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $24 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 15, so act fast.