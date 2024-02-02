Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

Fan favorite Nitrux has reached version 3.3.0 (download ISO here), a significant jump for the Linux-based operating system. Dubbed "ab," the new distro features software updates, bug fixes, performance enhancements, and comprehensive hardware support. If you're looking for an alternative to Microsoft’s Windows 11, this is the perfect choice.

The core of Nitrux 3.3.0 runs on Linux 6.7.3-3 (Liquorix), ensuring a solid and responsive foundation. Software upgrades are abundant, with Firefox reaching version 122.0, OpenRC at 0.53, AMD Open Source Driver for Vulkan at v-2024.Q1.1, and the Nitrux Update Tool System advancing to version 2.1.2 from its previous 2.0.2 iteration.

Significant tweaks to the Nitrux Update Tool System include the overhaul of the nuts-cru update component, new functionalities for managing backups during updates, enhanced status messages, improved update mechanisms, visual indicators for lengthy tasks, and a streamlined process achieved by phasing out the use of build lists.

Kernel Boot has been updated to version 0.0.9, now providing better warnings for NVIDIA hardware and a more adaptable template. The NVIDIA Linux Display Driver, at version 550.40.07, comes with an essential patch for compatibility with Linux 6.7.3. The update also includes MESA at version 23.3.4 and an updated linux-firmware package, broadening hardware compatibility across a spectrum of devices and drivers.

Nitrux 3.3.0 is further improved with the addition of Intel SOF firmware version 2023.12, Pipewire version 1.0.1, Wireplumber version 0.4.17, Plymouth version 22.02.122, and kdotool, a new offering tailored for KDE Wayland users.

New users are encouraged to undertake a fresh installation using the latest media, while existing users are advised to check the release notes for detailed upgrade instructions.

With its robust architecture, enhanced security measures, and a user-friendly interface, transitioning to Nitrux offers a refreshing alternative to Windows, and this latest update makes it ever better.