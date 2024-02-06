Mozilla Monitor Plus launches with new automatic data removal service

Mozilla Monitor, formerly known as Firefox Monitor, has introduced a subscription-based service named Mozilla Monitor Plus. This paid service aims to provide a comprehensive solution for individuals concerned about their online privacy, especially in the wake of increasing data breaches.

Mozilla Monitor has garnered a subscriber base of 23,000, indicating a significant interest in personal data security. The new service, Mozilla Monitor Plus, is a response to the concerns of 42 percent of young adults (aged 18-24), who have expressed a desire to understand and control the personal data that companies hold about them.

Tony Amaral-Cinotto, Product Manager at Mozilla, emphasized the platform's commitment to privacy and its user-centric approach. He stated, "When we launched Monitor, our goal was to help people discover where their personal info may have been exposed. Now, with Monitor Plus, we'll help people take back their exposed data from data broker sites that are trying to sell it."

The service operates in a two-step process. The first step involves a one-time free scan, allowing individuals to identify where their personal information, such as names, addresses, and more sensitive details, has been exposed. Mozilla assures that the information provided for the scan is encrypted and protected under its stringent privacy policy.

The second step is where Mozilla Monitor Plus adds its value. For an annual subscription of $107.88 ($8.99 per month), the service will automatically and continuously request the removal of personal information from over 190 data broker sites. Mozilla claims this number is notably higher than what is offered by competitors. The service also promises to keep users updated once their information has been successfully removed.

The launch of this service is initially targeted at users based in the United States. For both the free scan and the subscription service, users are required to create a Mozilla Account, which also offers additional security benefits like two-factor authentication. You can sign up here.

