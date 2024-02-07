Blancco partners with Lenovo to offer secure data erasure for enterprises

Enterprises are dealing with ever greater volumes of data and that brings with it added risk as well as compliance issues and management costs.

In particular, it's important for security and compliance to be able to securely dispose of data that's no longer required. This is why data erasure specialist Blancco Technology Group is announcing a global collaboration with Lenovo to provide secure data erasure as part of the Lenovo ThinkShield security solution.

"The pandemic changed the way we work, which, in turn, changed the rules of security. Corporate data was no longer protected behind the security perimeter. We knew we also needed to provide a comprehensive security portfolio to address these new challenges," says Nima Baiati, executive director and general manager, cybersecurity solutions at the Lenovo Intelligent Devices. "Blancco's data erasure enables us to provide our customers with a security offering that includes the ability to eradicate files and folders within or across almost any device, including drives, LUNs, removable media, mobile, endpoint devices, servers, and the cloud."

Blancco provides Lenovo's enterprise customers with the ability to sanitize data that's no longer needed, including redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data. Not only does this allow enterprises to minimize data storage needs, it also enhances data security by reducing an organization's attack surface across both storage and endpoint devices.

It's compliant with data protection regulations approved by 14 governing bodies and supporting compliance with more than 25 standards. Blancco's data erasure creates and stores digitally signed reports for compliance, audits, reporting, verification, and retention purposes.

"No organization is immune to the growing number of security threats, including the rise of AI-generated cyberattacks," says Jon Mellon, president of global sales, marketing and field operations at Blancco. "As part of Lenovo ThinkShield, we'll provide companies with an added layer of protection throughout the data lifecycle. In addition, we can help organizations achieve their sustainability goals by using data sanitization to prepare used IT assets for the circular economy rather than destroying devices and contributing to the global e-waste crisis."

You can find out more about ThinkShield on the Lenovo site.

Image credit: lightsource / depositphotos.com

