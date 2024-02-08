Get 'Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $27) for FREE

No Comments

Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies is a one-stop resource for would-be developers who need guidance on the languages and steps used to build websites and applications.

Learn the coding ropes and expand your existing skillset with this easy-to-understand guide. In these complete mini-books, you’ll walk through the basics of web development, structuring a page, building and processing web forms, and beyond.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Essential Linux Commands' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Learn how to build a website or create your very own app with the advice of web coding and development experts. This edition expands JavaScript and CSS coverage while providing new content on server-side coding and the development stack.

  • Get essential knowledge of how web development works -- even if you’ve never written a line of code in your life
  • Learn HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other languages essential for building websites and apps
  • Discover how to make optimize your sites and apps for mobile devices
  • Expand on what you already know and improve your employability

This Dummies All-in-One is great for you if want to develop coding skills but don’t have a programming background. It’s also perfect for professionals looking to brush up on their web development skills and get up to date on the latest trends and standards.

Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $27 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 21, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $27) for FREE

Sabrent launches USB-C charging cables with integrated smart display

Cybercrime tactics evolve to embrace AI and online ads

The cyber threats to 2024's elections

Microsoft PC Manager feels like CCleaner's little brother

The Walt Disney Company and Epic Games announce huge partnership

From complexity to clarity: Managing IT landscapes in a hybrid cloud world

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

190 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

147 Comments

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

128 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

91 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

70 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

65 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

52 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.