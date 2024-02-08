Get 'Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $27) for FREE

Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies is a one-stop resource for would-be developers who need guidance on the languages and steps used to build websites and applications.

Learn the coding ropes and expand your existing skillset with this easy-to-understand guide. In these complete mini-books, you’ll walk through the basics of web development, structuring a page, building and processing web forms, and beyond.

Learn how to build a website or create your very own app with the advice of web coding and development experts. This edition expands JavaScript and CSS coverage while providing new content on server-side coding and the development stack.

Get essential knowledge of how web development works -- even if you’ve never written a line of code in your life

Learn HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other languages essential for building websites and apps

Discover how to make optimize your sites and apps for mobile devices

Expand on what you already know and improve your employability

This Dummies All-in-One is great for you if want to develop coding skills but don’t have a programming background. It’s also perfect for professionals looking to brush up on their web development skills and get up to date on the latest trends and standards.

Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $27 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 21, so act fast.