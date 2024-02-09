Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-eighty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft is working on introducing sudo in its Windows operating system. Sudo is well explained by Xkcd's iconic Sandwich comic. Microsoft's implementation supports three different modes at the time. You can check out the introductory post at Microsoft's Dev Blog for additional information on the implementation.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices

Apple removed the preview tag from three of its applications for Windows. The, basic apps, provide the following functionality:

  • Apple Devices -- manage Apple devices through the app on Windows devices.
  • Apple Music -- access Apple Music content on Windows devices.
  • Apple TV -- access Apple TV content on the Windows PC.

The apps are not available for ARM-based PCs at the time.

Microsoft PC Manager

Microsoft PC Manager is a system optimization tool. Released as a beta in 2022, it is now available on the Microsoft Store without a beta tag.

Core features of PC Manager include the deleting of temporary files to free up disk space and the releasing of RAM. A deep cleaner promises to find additional files and some other tools, including a basic startup manager and process killer. The app works well, but it does not come close to dedicated apps like CCleaner.

