Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-eighty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The Windows 11 Canary build number made a jump this week to version 27547. It is not an unusual step and not a Windows 12 confirmation. This month, Microsoft will release Moment 5 update for Windows 11 to the release preview.

HWRPad for free

PingX for free

TaskBarDisk for $1.99

varTags for free

WritingFX for $0.99

New or notably improved Windows apps

Hiren’s BootCD PE

Hiren's BootCD PE is a restored edition of the classic Hiren's BootCD. It is based on Windows 11 version 22H2 and includes several programs and tools.

Users may boot into the environment on their PCs to troubleshoot their PC or run other operations from within the environment.

Speed Commander 21 (free trial)

Speed Commander is a file manager for Windows that has been around for a long time. It is a powerful software that displays files and folders in two panes in its interface.

Speed Commander is feature-packed, it supports archives, FTP servers, 13 file archives and more. A full feature list is available on the developer website.

WizTree

WizTree is a blazing fast disk analyzer for Windows. Run the free program, select a drive and hit the scan button to get a visual representation of content on that drive.

The app features powerful filters and supports copy, cut and delete operations. It is great for finding large files on the system to free up disk space.